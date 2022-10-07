 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Farmer City Blue Ridge overcomes Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 38-28

  • 0

Farmer City Blue Ridge dumped Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 38-28 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 22-14 halftime margin at the Falcons' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Knights put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 8-6 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News