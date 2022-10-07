Farmer City Blue Ridge overcomes Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 38-28

Farmer City Blue Ridge dumped Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 38-28 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 22-14 halftime margin at the Falcons' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Knights put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 8-6 in the last stanza.

