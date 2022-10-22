Farmer City Blue Ridge ends the party for Galva 44-34

Farmer City Blue Ridge dumped Galva 44-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

Farmer City Blue Ridge opened with a 14-8 advantage over Galva through the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 30-14 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Farmer City Blue Ridge and Galva each scored in the third quarter.

The Wildcats tried to respond in the final quarter with a 14-8 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

