Fairfield handles stress test to best Virden North Mac 20-19

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Fairfield wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 20-19 over Virden North Mac on October 29 in Illinois football action.

Virden North Mac authored a promising start, taking a 13-0 advantage over Fairfield at the end of the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Virden North Mac darted a modest margin over Fairfield as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Mules put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 6-0 edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.