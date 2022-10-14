Fairbury Prairie Central uses explosive start to detonate Monticello 48-13

The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Fairbury Prairie Central used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Monticello 48-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

Fairbury Prairie Central drew first blood by forging a 32-6 margin over Monticello after the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central pulled to a 48-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sages fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Hawks would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.