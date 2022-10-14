Fairbury Prairie Central uses explosive start to detonate Monticello 48-13

The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Fairbury Prairie Central used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Monticello 48-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.
Fairbury Prairie Central drew first blood by forging a 32-6 margin over Monticello after the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Fairbury Prairie Central pulled to a 48-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Sages fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Hawks would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on September 30, Monticello faced off against Rantoul Township and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on September 30 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
