Fairbury Prairie Central thumps Paxton-Buckley-Loda in punishing decision 51-8

Fairbury Prairie Central lit up the scoreboard on September 30 to propel past Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a 51-8 victory at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on September 30 in Illinois football action
The first quarter gave Fairbury Prairie Central a 16-8 lead over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
The Hawks fought to a 30-8 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.
Fairbury Prairie Central roared to a 51-8 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
