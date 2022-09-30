Fairbury Prairie Central thumps Paxton-Buckley-Loda in punishing decision 51-8

Fairbury Prairie Central lit up the scoreboard on September 30 to propel past Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a 51-8 victory at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on September 30 in Illinois football action

The first quarter gave Fairbury Prairie Central a 16-8 lead over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

The Hawks fought to a 30-8 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Fairbury Prairie Central roared to a 51-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

