Fairbury Prairie Central thumps Paxton-Buckley-Loda in punishing decision 51-8

Fairbury Prairie Central lit up the scoreboard on September 30 to propel past Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a 51-8 victory at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on September 30 in Illinois football action

The first quarter gave Fairbury Prairie Central a 16-8 lead over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

The Hawks fought to a 30-8 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Fairbury Prairie Central roared to a 51-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off on October 1, 2021 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Pontiac Township and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Rantoul Township on September 16 at Rantoul Township High School. Click here for a recap

