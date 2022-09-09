Fairbury Prairie Central takes down St. Joseph-Ogden 55-28

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Fairbury Prairie Central broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-28 explosion on St. Joseph-Ogden at Fairbury Prairie Central High on September 9 in Illinois football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Hawks opened a narrow 21-7 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

St. Joseph-Ogden bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 28-21.

The Hawks put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 27-7 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.