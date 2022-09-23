Fairbury Prairie Central staggers Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central with resounding performance 54-7

Fairbury Prairie Central gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 54-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Fairbury Prairie Central drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central rallied in the third quarter by making it 40-7.

The Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.