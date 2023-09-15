Defense dominated as Fairbury Prairie Central pitched a 48-0 shutout of Rantoul in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Fairbury Prairie Central moved in front of Rantoul 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks opened a towering 48-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Rantoul faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Rantoul Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rantoul faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic.

