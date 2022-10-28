Fairbury Prairie Central sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57-12

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbury Prairie Central scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 57-12 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 27-6 advantage over Paxton-Buckley-Loda through the first quarter.

The Panthers drew within 27-12 at the intermission.

Fairbury Prairie Central pulled to a 57-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off on October 1, 2021 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 14, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Tolono Unity on October 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.

