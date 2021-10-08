Fairbury Prairie Central pushes the mute button on Stanford Olympia 28-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Fairbury Prairie Central's 28-0 beating of Stanford Olympia for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.

Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 14-0 advantage over Stanford Olympia through the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 14-0.

Fairbury Prairie Central pulled ahead of Stanford Olympia 21-0 as the fourth quarter started.

