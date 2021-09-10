Fairbury Prairie Central pounds out steady beat in win over St. Joseph-Ogden 34-28

Fairbury Prairie Central wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-28 victory over St. Joseph-Ogden in an Illinois high school football matchup.

St. Joseph-Ogden turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Fairbury Prairie Central put the game on ice.

The Hawks jumped over the Spartans when the fourth quarter began 34-22.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 20-14 halftime score.

The Hawks opened with a 20-14 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.