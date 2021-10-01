 Skip to main content
Fairbury Prairie Central earns narrow win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14-8

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Fairbury Prairie Central to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14-8 in Illinois high school football on October 1.

The Hawks drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 6-0 intermission score.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda moved ahead of Fairbury Prairie Central 8-6 to start the fourth quarter.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Hawks, which enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-0 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

