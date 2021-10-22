Fairbury Prairie Central deals goose eggs to Bloomington Central Catholic in verdict 15-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Fairbury Prairie Central shutout Bloomington Central Catholic 15-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 22.
In recent action on October 8, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Stanford Olympia on October 8 at Stanford Olympia High School. For a full recap, click here.
Fairbury Prairie Central registered an 8-0 advantage at halftime over Bloomington Central Catholic.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Fairbury Prairie Central and Bloomington Central Catholic were both scoreless.
