Extra time is kind to Bloomington Central Catholic in defeat of Aledo Mercer County 27-26

Bloomington Central Catholic topped Aledo Mercer County in a 27-26 overtime thriller at Aledo Mercer County High on October 29 in Illinois football action.

Aledo Mercer County started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Bloomington Central Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles took a 14-13 lead over the Saints heading to the halftime locker room.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Saints and the Golden Eagles locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Bloomington Central Catholic put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Aledo Mercer County 7-6 in the last stanza.

