Explosive start keys Williamsville's resounding romp over Pleasant Plains 42-6

Williamsville grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 42-6 win over Pleasant Plains.

Williamsville opened with a 21-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first quarter.

The Bullets opened a mammoth 42-0 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Bullets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Williamsville and Pleasant Plains played in a 75-7 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Pleasant Plains faced off against Pittsfield and Williamsville took on New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op on September 30 at New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op. For more, click here.

