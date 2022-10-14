Explosive start keys Williamsville's resounding romp over Pleasant Plains 42-6

Williamsville grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 42-6 win over Pleasant Plains.

Williamsville opened with a 21-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first quarter.

The Bullets opened a mammoth 42-0 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Bullets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

