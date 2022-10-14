Explosive start keys Williamsville's resounding romp over Pleasant Plains 42-6

Williamsville grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 42-6 win over Pleasant Plains.
Williamsville opened with a 21-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first quarter.
The Bullets opened a mammoth 42-0 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Bullets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.
The last time Williamsville and Pleasant Plains played in a 75-7 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Pleasant Plains faced off against Pittsfield and Williamsville took on New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op on September 30 at New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.