Explosive start keys Westville's resounding romp over Watseka 62-12

Westville zipped to a quick start to key a 62-12 win over Watseka during this Illinois football game.

Westville stormed in front of Watseka 28-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a colossal 49-12 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Westville and Watseka were both scoreless.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tigers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-0 fourth quarter, too.

