Eureka deals goose eggs to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in fine defensive showing 42-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Eureka proved that in blanking Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42-0 during this Illinois football game.

Eureka opened with a 6-0 advantage over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley through the first quarter.

The Hornets' offense stormed in front for a 28-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Hornets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.