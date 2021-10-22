Eureka collects skin-tight win against Deer Creek-Mackinaw 29-20

Eureka upended Deer Creek-Mackinaw for a narrow 29-20 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave the Hornets a 15-8 lead over the Chiefs.

Eureka's offense jumped to a 23-8 lead over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at the intermission.

Eureka moved in front of Deer Creek-Mackinaw 29-14 going into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Chiefs' finishing flurry, but the Hornets swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

