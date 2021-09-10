 Skip to main content
Eureka blanks Heyworth in shutout performance 42-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Eureka stuffed Heyworth 42-0 to the tune of a shutout in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Heyworth squared up on Kansas Tri-County Coop in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Eureka stormed in front of Heyworth 28-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Eureka opened with a 21-0 advantage over Heyworth through the first quarter.

