Eureka blanks Heyworth in shutout performance 42-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Eureka stuffed Heyworth 42-0 to the tune of a shutout in Illinois high school football action on September 10.
Recently on August 27 , Heyworth squared up on Kansas Tri-County Coop in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Eureka stormed in front of Heyworth 28-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Eureka opened with a 21-0 advantage over Heyworth through the first quarter.
