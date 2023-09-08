Elmhurst ICCP dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-9 win over Lisle Benet in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Elmhurst ICCP opened with a 14-0 advantage over Lisle Benet through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a towering 28-0 gap over the Redwings at halftime.

Elmhurst ICCP jumped to a 34-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redwings rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Knights prevailed.

