El Paso-Gridley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-8 win over Minonk Fieldcrest for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The last time El Paso-Gridley and Minonk Fieldcrest played in a 26-0 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

