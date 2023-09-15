El Paso-Gridley took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Elmwood 45-6 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

El Paso-Gridley moved in front of Elmwood 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans registered a 23-0 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

El Paso-Gridley charged to a 45-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, El Paso-Gridley squared off with Minonk Fieldcrest in a football game.

