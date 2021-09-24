El Paso-Gridley pockets narrow victory over Colfax Ridgeview 28-27

 Skip to main content
El Paso-Gridley poked just enough holes in Colfax Ridgeview's defense to garner a taut 28-27 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. .

Recently on September 10 , Colfax Ridgeview squared up on Downs Tri-Valley in a football game . Click here for a recap

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Titans and the Mustangs settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Colfax Ridgeview got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 27-7 margin over El Paso-Gridley at halftime.

The Mustangs enjoyed a 27-21 lead over the Titans to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

