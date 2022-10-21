El Paso-Gridley knocks off Downs Tri-Valley 30-22

Fan stress was at an all-time high as El Paso-Gridley did just enough to beat Downs Tri-Valley 30-22 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.
The last time Downs Tri-Valley and El Paso-Gridley played in a 49-14 game on October 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 7, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Heyworth and Downs Tri-Valley took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on October 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Click here for a recap
