El Paso-Gridley knocks off Downs Tri-Valley 30-22

Fan stress was at an all-time high as El Paso-Gridley did just enough to beat Downs Tri-Valley 30-22 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

The last time Downs Tri-Valley and El Paso-Gridley played in a 49-14 game on October 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 7, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Heyworth and Downs Tri-Valley took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on October 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

