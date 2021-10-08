El Paso-Gridley hammers Heyworth into submission 42-14

 Skip to main content
El Paso-Gridley swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Heyworth 42-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

The first quarter gave El Paso-Gridley a 15-7 lead over Heyworth.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Titans' edge showed as they carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

