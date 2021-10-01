El Paso-Gridley collects skin-tight win against Eureka 14-9

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but El Paso-Gridley didn't mind, dispatching Eureka 14-9 in Illinois high school football on October 1.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as El Paso-Gridley and Eureka were both scoreless.
