Effingham thwarts Charleston's quest 31-13

Effingham grabbed a 31-13 victory at the expense of Charleston during this Illinois football game.

Effingham opened with a 13-7 advantage over Charleston through the first quarter.

The Flaming Hearts fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Flaming Hearts, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-6 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.