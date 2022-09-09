 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Effingham thwarts Charleston's quest 31-13

Effingham grabbed a 31-13 victory at the expense of Charleston during this Illinois football game.

Effingham opened with a 13-7 advantage over Charleston through the first quarter.

The Flaming Hearts fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Flaming Hearts, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-6 final quarter, too.

Last season, Effingham and Charleston faced off on September 10, 2021 at Charleston High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream

