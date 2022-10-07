Effingham tames Lincoln's offense 47-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Effingham bottled Lincoln 47-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter.

The Flaming Hearts fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense.

Effingham breathed fire to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Flaming Hearts put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Railsplitters 7-0 in the last stanza.

