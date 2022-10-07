Effingham tames Lincoln's offense 47-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Effingham bottled Lincoln 47-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter.
The Flaming Hearts fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense.
Effingham breathed fire to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Flaming Hearts put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Railsplitters 7-0 in the last stanza.
Last season, Effingham and Lincoln faced off on October 8, 2021 at Effingham High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Lincoln faced off against Mt Zion and Effingham took on Taylorville on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here.
