 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Effingham quickly jumps on top of Mt. Zion to key victory 28-27

  • 0

Effingham built a comfortable first quarter advantage in a 28-27 win over Mt. Zion during this Illinois football game.

The Flaming Hearts drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Braves after the first quarter.

Mt. Zion took a 21-14 lead over Effingham heading to the intermission locker room.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Effingham's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 14-6 scoring edge over Mt. Zion.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Andy Dalton says knee is feeling better

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News