Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran dismantles Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op in convincing manner 48-18

It was a tough night for Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op which was overmatched by Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in this 48-18 verdict.
In recent action on October 8, Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran faced off against Pawnee and Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op took on Martinsville on October 8 at Martinsville High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.