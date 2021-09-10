Edwardsville makes Champaign Central's offense disappear 48-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Edwardsville on Friday as it blanked Champaign Central 48-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the fourth quarter.
Edwardsville's command showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Edwardsville's offense pulled ahead to a 41-0 lead over Champaign Central at the intermission.
The first quarter gave Edwardsville a 34-0 lead over Champaign Central.
Recently on August 27 , Champaign Central squared up on Danville in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.