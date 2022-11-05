East St. Louis blanks Normal West in shutout performance 40-0

Defense dominated as East St. Louis pitched a 40-0 shutout of Normal West in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5.

The first quarter gave East St. Louis a 20-0 lead over Normal West.

The Flyers' offense stormed in front for a 28-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

East St. Louis pulled to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

