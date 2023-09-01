It was a tough night for Aurora Central Catholic which was overmatched by East Peoria in this 57-20 verdict.

Last season, East Peoria and Aurora Central Catholic squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Aurora Central Catholic High School.

