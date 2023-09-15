East Peoria posted a narrow 25-20 win over Canton at East Peoria High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

East Peoria opened with a 7-0 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Little Giants inched back to a 13-7 deficit.

East Peoria darted to a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Giants managed a 13-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Canton and East Peoria played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

