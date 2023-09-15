East Peoria posted a narrow 25-20 win over Canton at East Peoria High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.
East Peoria opened with a 7-0 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.
The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Little Giants inched back to a 13-7 deficit.
East Peoria darted to a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Little Giants managed a 13-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
The last time Canton and East Peoria played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 1, East Peoria faced off against Aurora Central Catholic and Canton took on Coal City on Sept. 1 at Coal City High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.