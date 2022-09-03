East Peoria nets nifty victory over Aurora Central Catholic 32-26

East Peoria topped Aurora Central Catholic 32-26 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football action on September 2.

The Raiders' offense darted in front for a 20-12 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Chargers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

