East Moline United Township baffles Chicago Lindblom 46-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped East Moline United Township blank Chicago Lindblom 46-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 28.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive third and fourth quarters.

The Panthers' offense stomped on to a 46-0 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

The Panthers opened with a 26-0 advantage over the Eagles through the first quarter.

