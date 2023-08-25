Momence grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 28-21 win against Fithian Oakwood in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Momence roared in front of Fithian Oakwood 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Athletics opened a massive 28-8 gap over the Comets at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Fithian Oakwood got within 28-15.

The Comets rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Athletics skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Momence and Fithian Oakwood played in a 45-0 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

