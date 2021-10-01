Dunlap stonewalls East Peoria 42-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Dunlap on Friday as it blanked East Peoria 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on September 17 , East Peoria squared up on Canton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Dunlap opened with a 14-0 advantage over East Peoria through the first quarter.
Dunlap's offense roared to a 42-0 lead over East Peoria at halftime.
Dunlap's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the third and fourth quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.