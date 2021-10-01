Dunlap stonewalls East Peoria 42-0

 Skip to main content
Dominating defense was the calling card of Dunlap on Friday as it blanked East Peoria 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on September 17 , East Peoria squared up on Canton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Dunlap opened with a 14-0 advantage over East Peoria through the first quarter.

Dunlap's offense roared to a 42-0 lead over East Peoria at halftime.

Dunlap's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the third and fourth quarters.

