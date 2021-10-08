Dunlap stonewalls Bartonville Limestone 39-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dunlap shutout Bartonville Limestone 39-0 in Illinois high school football on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Bartonville Limestone faced off against East Peoria and Dunlap took on Metamora on September 24 at Metamora High School. For more, click here.
Dunlap drew first blood by forging a 19-0 margin over Bartonville Limestone after the first quarter.
The Eagles enjoyed a whopping margin over the Rockets with a 39-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.
