Dunlap stonewalls Bartonville Limestone 39-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dunlap shutout Bartonville Limestone 39-0 in Illinois high school football on October 8.

Dunlap drew first blood by forging a 19-0 margin over Bartonville Limestone after the first quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a whopping margin over the Rockets with a 39-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.

