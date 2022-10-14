Dunlap needs extra session to bounce Morton 35-34

Dunlap used overtime to slip past Morton 35-34 in Illinois high school football on October 14.

Morton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Dunlap as the first quarter ended.

The Potters climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Morton had a 21-14 edge on Dunlap at the beginning of the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Eagles and the Potters locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as Dunlap outscored Morton 7-6 in the first overtime period.

