Dunlap needs extra session to bounce Morton 35-34

  • 0

Dunlap used overtime to slip past Morton 35-34 in Illinois high school football on October 14.

Morton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Dunlap as the first quarter ended.

The Potters climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Morton had a 21-14 edge on Dunlap at the beginning of the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Eagles and the Potters locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as Dunlap outscored Morton 7-6 in the first overtime period.

Last season, Morton and Dunlap squared off with October 22, 2021 at Dunlap High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Morton faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Dunlap took on Canton on September 30 at Dunlap High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

