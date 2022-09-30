Dunlap finds its way to knock off Canton 38-14

Character was called for when Dunlap was forced to come from behind to upend Canton, 38-14 on Friday in Illinois high school football on September 30.
Canton authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Dunlap at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles' offense jumped in front for a 24-14 lead over the Little Giants at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.
