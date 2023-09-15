Dunlap scored early and often to roll over Bartonville Limestone 41-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Dunlap moved in front of Bartonville Limestone 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Bartonville Limestone showed its spirit while rallying to within 41-6 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dunlap and Bartonville Limestone faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bartonville Limestone High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dunlap faced off against Rock Island.

