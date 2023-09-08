Defense dominated as Dunlap pitched a 40-0 shutout of Pekin in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Dunlap roared in front of Pekin 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Dunlap roared to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Pekin and Dunlap faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dunlap High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pekin faced off against Rolling Meadows and Dunlap took on Galesburg on Aug. 25 at Galesburg High School.

