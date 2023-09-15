Downs Tri-Valley dismissed Minonk Fieldcrest by a 55-12 count in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a giant 33-6 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Downs Tri-Valley jumped to a 55-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings chalked up this decision in spite of the Knights' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Downs Tri-Valley and Minonk Fieldcrest squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Downs Tri-Valley High School.

