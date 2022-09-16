Downs Tri-Valley takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Tremont 40-6

The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Downs Tri-Valley used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Tremont 40-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

Downs Tri-Valley breathed fire in front of Tremont 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings registered a 30-0 advantage at intermission over the Turks.

Downs Tri-Valley struck to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Turks rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Vikings prevailed.

