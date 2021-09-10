 Skip to main content
Downs Tri-Valley tackles Colfax Ridgeview 35-14

Downs Tri-Valley offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Colfax Ridgeview with an all-around effort during this 35-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on August 27, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Downs Tri-Valley took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on August 27 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. Click here for a recap

