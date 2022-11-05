Downs Tri-Valley survives close clash with Wilmington 28-21

Downs Tri-Valley finally found a way to top Wilmington 28-21 at Wilmington High on November 5 in Illinois football action.
Last season, Wilmington and Downs Tri-Valley faced off on November 20, 2021 at Wilmington High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on October 21, Downs Tri-Valley squared off with El Paso-Gridley in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.