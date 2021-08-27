Downs Tri-Valley stonewalls Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 43-0

Downs Tri-Valley unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in a 43-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Downs Tri-Valley remained on top of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond through a scoreless third quarter.

Downs Tri-Valley's offense thundered to a 37-0 lead over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond at halftime.

The Vikings opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.