Downs Tri-Valley stonewalls Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 43-0

Downs Tri-Valley unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in a 43-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Downs Tri-Valley remained on top of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond through a scoreless third quarter.

Downs Tri-Valley's offense thundered to a 37-0 lead over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond at halftime.

The Vikings opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.

Tags

