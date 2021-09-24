Downs Tri-Valley smashes through Heyworth 40-12

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Downs Tri-Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 40-12 explosion on Heyworth in Illinois high school football on September 24.
In recent action on September 10, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Colfax Ridgeview and Heyworth took on Eureka on September 10 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.
Downs Tri-Valley drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Heyworth after the first quarter.
The gap remained the same through the second and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.