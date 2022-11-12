 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downs Tri-Valley sets early tone to dominate Knoxville 46-22

Downs Tri-Valley offered a model for success with a convincing 46-22 victory over Knoxville for an Illinois high school football victory on November 12.

Downs Tri-Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Knoxville through the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a massive 30-7 gap over the Blue Bullets at the intermission.

Downs Tri-Valley steamrolled to a 38-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Bullets' 15-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 29, Downs Tri-Valley squared off with Clifton Central in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

