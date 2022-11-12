Downs Tri-Valley sets early tone to dominate Knoxville 46-22

Downs Tri-Valley offered a model for success with a convincing 46-22 victory over Knoxville for an Illinois high school football victory on November 12.

Downs Tri-Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Knoxville through the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a massive 30-7 gap over the Blue Bullets at the intermission.

Downs Tri-Valley steamrolled to a 38-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Bullets' 15-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.

